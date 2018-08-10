WORLD
US, North Korea to resume repatriation of soldiers' remains
The repatriation of troops' remains is one of the commitments made during a landmark summit between North Korea's Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump in June.
Caskets containing the remains of American servicemen from the Korean War handed over by North Korea arrive at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Honolulu, Hawaii, US, on August 1, 2018. / Reuters Archive
By Mazhar Ali
August 10, 2018

The United States is resuming joint expeditions with North Korea to recover the remains of American soldiers killed in the Korean war. 

The repatriation of troops' remains is one of the commitments made during a landmark summit between North Korea's Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump in June. 

Altogether 55 boxes of remains were returned to the US after an agreement struck during Trump-Kim summit.

But officials say until months of testing is complete it's hard to put a number on those involved.

TRT World's Harry Horton reports from Washington.

SOURCE:TRT World
