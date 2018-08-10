Philadelphia Eagles players Malcolm Jenkins and De Vante Bausby raised their fists in protest during the playing of the "Star-Spangled Banner" prior to Thursday's exhibition game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The move marks a resumption of the NFL players' decision to protest during the playing of the pre-game anthem in order to raise awareness about social injustice in the US.

In Miami, Dolphins defensive end Robert Quinn raised his right fist and teammates Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson took a knee during the song.

New national anthem policy

The NFL owners approved a new national anthem policy two months ago that requires players to stand if they are on the field during the anthem, and fines a team for any protest by its players.

The NFL decided to put a temporary hold on the implementation of that policy while it meets with the players' union to find a solution.

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick tweeted his support for the Miami players.

The NFL issued a statement on Thursday night saying they would continue to play the anthem before games.