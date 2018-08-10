Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak will go on trial on February 12 next year on charges linked to a multi-billion-dollar scandal at state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), a court ruled on Friday.

Najib and his wife, Rosmah Mansor, have been barred from leaving the country after his decade in power ended in a shock election defeat in May, and the new Prime Minister, Mahathir Mohamad, relaunched an investigation into 1MDB, which Najib founded.

Najib was arrested last month and has been charged with seven offences, including criminal breach of trust, abuse of power and money laundering.

The former prime minister has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges and has been granted bail.

Judge Mohamad Nazlan Mohamad Ghazali said in a pre-trial hearing on Friday the trial would begin on February 12, and gave the prosecution until March 29 to present its case.

Najib faces years in prison if found guilty.