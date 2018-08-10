WORLD
3 MIN READ
Malaysia's former prime minister Najib Razak to go on trial next February
The former prime minister has pleaded not guilty to all charges related to the transfer of $10.31 million into his personal bank account and has been granted bail.
Malaysia's former prime minister Najib Razak to go on trial next February
Malaysia's former prime minister Najib Razak arrives in court in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on August 8, 2018. / Reuters
Ertan KarpazlıErtan Karpazlı
August 10, 2018

Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak will go on trial on February 12 next year on charges linked to a multi-billion-dollar scandal at state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), a court ruled on Friday.

Najib and his wife, Rosmah Mansor, have been barred from leaving the country after his decade in power ended in a shock election defeat in May, and the new Prime Minister, Mahathir Mohamad, relaunched an investigation into 1MDB, which Najib founded.

Najib was arrested last month and has been charged with seven offences, including criminal breach of trust, abuse of power and money laundering.

The former prime minister has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges and has been granted bail.

Judge Mohamad Nazlan Mohamad Ghazali said in a pre-trial hearing on Friday the trial would begin on February 12, and gave the prosecution until March 29 to present its case.

Najib faces years in prison if found guilty.

RECOMMENDED

All of the charges against Najib relate to an alleged transfer of $10.31 million (42 million ringgit) into his personal bank account from SRC International, a former unit of 1MDB.

This, however, represents a small fraction of the $4.5 billion the US Department of Justice has said was misappropriated from 1MDB, which is being investigated in at least six countries, including Malaysia.

The judge also dismissed a motion for a gag order brought by Najib's lawyer, Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, to stop discussion of the case among the public and in the media.

Shafee had said his client was being subjected to trial by the media.

The judge said greater emphasis should be given to the right of freedom of speech, and there was no need for a gag order as comments on the case were already regulated by existing laws. 

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
Uganda detains 2,000 after disputed vote, 30 killed: army
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead
Four fishermen missing after vessel collision off Karachi coast
German police probe violence at YPG terror group rallies
US exits WHO after nearly eight decades