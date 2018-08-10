First lady Melania Trump's parents were sworn in as US citizens on Thursday, completing a legal path to citizenship that their son-in-law loathes.

Viktor and Amalija Knavs, both in their 70s, took the citizenship oath at a private ceremony in New York City. The Slovenian immigrants, a former car dealer and textile factory worker, had been living in the US as permanent residents.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly slammed and wants to end most of what he dismisses as "chain migration," the family-based method his wife Melania used to help her parents become legal US citizens.

A "wonderful journey"

The Knavses' lawyer said they had "travailed a wonderful journey."

Lawyer Michael Wildes said the Knavses applied for citizenship on their own and didn't get any special treatment. He confirmed that Melania Trump sponsored their green cards.

"This golden experiment, these doors that are in America, remain hinged open to beautiful people as they have today," Wildes said after the ceremony.

Amid a bitter debate over immigration – particularly the Trump administration's separation of children from families crossing the border illegally – Wildes said the Knavses' attaining citizenship was "an example of it going right."

Melania Trump, who has been vacationing with her husband in Bedminster, New Jersey, did not accompany her parents.

Her spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, declined to comment. She said the first lady's parents "are not part of the administration and deserve privacy."