GUWAHATI, India — Shahjahan Kazi, 56, is tired of proving his citizenship. A teacher in a government-run school in India's northeastern state of Assam, Kazi recently found that his name had been excluded from the list of people who have qualified for the highly controversial citizenship test.

Kazi is one of the four million people who have been left out of what the government describes as the National Register of Citizens (NRC), a draft list of residents formulated by the census officials.

The first NRC was published in 1951, with a list of Indian citizens' names, weeding out the alleged illegal migrants from the former East Pakistan, which is today's Bangladesh. The question of who was an actual native of Assam, which borders Bangladesh, has haunted the state ever since and even dominated India's political scene.

The ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has often brought up the citizenship question for political gain.

As the Indian government officials released the new NRC draft on July 30, the ruling BJP faced criticism for adopting a "very insensitive approach" toward the people. The main opposition Congress lashed out at the government for not ensuring that "genuine citizens do not become disenfranchised."

According to Kazi's account and several newspaper reports, the NRC officials did end up depriving tens of thousands of people of their citizenship rights.

Their names or their parents' names have appeared in the NRC of 1951 and in several voting and government documents up to 1971 and beyond. For them, they provide solid evidence of their Indian citizenship.

A native of Barpeta, Kazi said in spite of submitting all the documents, he could neither find his name nor that of his family members' in the list.

“What do I do now? I’m tired of proving my citizenship time and again. I don’t know what my fate will be,” Kazi told TRT World.

None of his family members – his wife and three sons – has made it to the list.

Kazi said it was hard to come to terms with the list since his forefathers were born and brought up in Assam.

“Suddenly, how come we are not Indians?” he said.

The perpetual suspicion

In 1997, the Election Commission of India declared Kazi's status as "doubtful." The case went to the Foreigners Tribunal, where Kazi produced all the relevant documents in his defence. Almost two decades later in 2016, the tribunal ruled in Kazi's favour, restoring his voting and citizenship rights.

“I don’t understand why is this happening to me? Is the government is testing the level of my patience? I’m already humiliated when I was barred from voting rights. I ran from posts to pillars to prove myself as an Indian in 2016. But again I have to prove. This is absolutely insane,” Kazi said.