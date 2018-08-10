A Palestinian medic was killed by Israeli fire during protests along the Gaza-Israel border on Friday after a deadly flare-up between the two sides.

At least 40 Palestinians were shot by Israeli fire in the protests, the health ministry in the Hamas-governed Gaza Strip said, with volunteer medic Abdullah al Qatati killed after being hit in the chest east of Rafah in southern Gaza.

The protests came after a deal to end all rocket fire into Israel and air strikes on the Gaza Strip appeared to go into effect around midnight (2100 GMT) on Thursday.

TRT World's Mohammad Mansour reports from the Gaza Strip.

Hundreds of Palestinians on Friday converged along the Gaza-Israel buffer zone to take part in anti-occupation rallies that have remained ongoing since March 30.