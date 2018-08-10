Tensions have been high between Saudi Arabia and Canada after the latter denounced a new crackdown on rights activists in the kingdom and demanded that jailed activists be freed immediately.

Following Canada’s reaction, Riyadh went ahead and expelled Canada's ambassador, recalled its own envoy, froze all new trade and investments and ended state-backed educational and medical programmes in Canada.

1. It all started on Twitter

The escalating diplomatic dispute started over Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland's tweet asking the kingdom to release the detained women’s rights activists.

The tweets referred to human rights activist Samar Badawi and her writer brother Raif Badawi, who was arrested in Saudi Arabia in 2012 and later sentenced to 1,000 lashes and 10 years in prison for insulting Islam while blogging.

The next day, Canada’s global affairs office called on Saudi Arabia to “immediately release” Samar Badawi as well as “all other peaceful #humanrights activists” in a tweet.

2. The Saudi response might be punishing Saudis more

Saudi Arabia’s response was quick.

In a series of tweets, the Saudi foreign ministry slammed Canada saying, “the Canadian position is a grave and unacceptable violation of the Kingdom's laws and procedures. In addition to violate (sic) the Kingdom's judiciary and a breach of the principle of sovereignty.”

The kingdom then expelled the Canadian ambassador and ordered 15,000 Saudi students, including about 800 medical trainees, to halt their studies in Canada, cancelled new trade with the country and barred Canadian wheat imports.

Saudi Arabia has also stopped all medical treatment programmes in Canada and is working on transferring all Saudi patients there to other countries, state media said.

Even though the spat will force schools like Techno Canada to scramble for new students in the middle of the summer, the Saudis may not have as much leverage over Canada as they thought.

Many in the country say they are less concerned about the effects on Canada of the diplomatic spat than they are concerned for the well-being of the 15,000 students who were told they cannot resume studies for the fall semester and 800 doctors and medical residents who must leave by September 1.

The Saudi state airline also announced it was suspending operations in Toronto.

Further straining ties, the Saudi central bank has instructed its overseas asset managers to dispose of their Canadian equities, bonds and cash holdings "no matter the cost," the Financial Times reported.

Riyadh's Center for International Communication (CIC) posted a tweet late on Wednesday saying, "neither the government nor the Central Bank or the state pension fund has issued any instructions regarding the sale of Canadian assets."

But it promptly deleted the post without providing an explanation. CIC did not respond to a request for comment.