Charlottesville, Virginia on Saturday marked the anniversary of last summer's white supremacist violence with marches, vigils and other community events that began unfolding peacefully amid a heavy police presence.

As many businesses in a popular downtown shopping district began to open on Saturday, law enforcement officers outnumbered visitors.

Concrete barriers and metal fences had been erected, and police were searching bags at two checkpoints where people could enter or leave.

"It's nice that they're here to protect us," said Lara Mitchell, 66, a sales associate at a shop that sells artwork, jewelry, and other items.

"Last year was a whole different story. It looked like a war zone last year compared to what it is today."

TRT World'sJacob Brown reports.

A year since deadly protests

Saturday marked the anniversary of a night march by torch-toting white supremacists through the University of Virginia's campus a day ahead of a larger rally in Charlottesville's downtown.

On August 12, hundreds of white nationalists — including neo-Nazis, skinheads and Ku Klux Klan members — descended on Charlottesville in part to protest the city's decision to remove a monument to Confederate General Robert E Lee from a park.

Violent fighting broke out between attendees and counter-protesters that day.

Authorities eventually forced the crowd to disperse, but a car later barreled into a crowd of peaceful counter-protesters, killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer. The driver of the car James Alex Fields Jr has pleaded not guilty and his trial is set to begin in November.

The day's death toll rose to three when a state police helicopter that had been monitoring the event and assisting with the governor's motorcade crashed, killing two troopers.

Trump condemns 'all types of racism'