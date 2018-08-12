Hundreds of people, mostly women, took to the streets in Peru's capital Lima on Saturday to demand a reform to the justice system for women who are victims of violence and murders in the country.

The mobilisation, known as "#WomenForJustice," (or #MujeresxJusticia), also demands sexual and reproductive rights for Peruvian women and for debate to be opened up in Congress.

The Ministry of Women and Vulnerable Populations noted in 2016 that seven out of ten women have suffered physical or psychological mistreatment of some form or another.

What's more, 78 percent of all Peruvians say their society is sexist, according to a Datum poll released last year.