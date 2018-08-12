Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has rejected "threatening language" of the US administration.

"They are threatening us. You cannot bring [Turkish] people to their knees by using a threatening language. We are knowledgeable with justice and law," Erdogan said in his address in the Black Sea province of Ordu on Saturday.

Erdogan's remarks came a day after US President Donald Trump ramped up his attack on Turkey by doubling US tariffs on Turkish aluminum and steel imports to 20 percent and 50 percent, respectively.

Calling on the US, Erdogan said: "It is a shame. You prefer a pastor to a strategic ally of yours in NATO."

Turkey and the US are currently experiencing rocky relations following Washington’s imposition of sanctions on Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu and Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul for not releasing American Pastor Andrew Brunson, who faces terrorism charges in Turkey.

Later speaking in northeastern Rize province, Erdogan spoke of Turkey’s plans to trade in local currencies with some countries.