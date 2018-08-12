Turkey’s new economic perspective was unveiled on Friday by the state’s top economic official, Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak.

Speaking at an event introducing the "new economic model" at the Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul, Albayrak stated that their principle will be to maintain more effective and confidential communication with all market shareholders.

"Another of our principles is to provide full independence in monetary policies," he stressed.

Turkey will carry out tight monetary and fiscal policy and reestablish budget balances and boost its quality, he added.

Convert dollars into Turkish lira

Earlier on Friday, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on Turkish citizens to convert their foreign exchange savings into liras.

"Anyone who has dollars, euros, or gold underneath their mattresses should go to the bank and convert them into Turkish liras," Erdogan told a rally in the northeastern Bayburt province.

Erdogan called such moves part of a "national struggle."

"This will be my people's answer to those who declare economic war against us," he added.

Erdogan also said Turkish people should not worry, saying: "We also have measures to guard against all negative possibilities."

Criticising what he called the "interest lobbies," he added that they cannot "overthrow" Turkey.

Erdogan said the "waves of artificial financial instability" Turkey is being subjected to ignore its economic strength, as it faces "not a single problem" in macroeconomic data, producing power, or its banking system.

