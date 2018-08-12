A fourth convoy carrying opposition fighters and civilians from Syria’s southwestern Daraa province arrived in opposition-held parts of Idlib and Aleppo in the country’s north on Saturday.

The 10-bus convoy is reportedly carrying some 452 passengers, according to an Anadolu Agency correspondent based in the region.

With the new arrivals, at least 3,300 people have been evacuated from Daraa to Idlib and Aleppo’s western countryside in recent days.

On June 20, the Syrian regime - with Russian air support - launched a major military operation in Daraa, allowing it and its allies to establish control over most of Syria’s border with Jordan.

The fighting led to a major displacement crisis, with an estimated 350,000 civilians fleeing Daraa towards areas near the border.

Following peace talks brokered by Turkey, Russia and Iran last year in the Kazakh capital Astana, Daraa was designated a “de-escalation zone” in which acts of aggression are expressly prohibited.

Syrian Turkmens anxious

The Assad regime and its supporters have also been attacking, or preparing to attack, areas that fall within the network of de-escalation zones in Latakia, Idlib and Aleppo, including Turkmen Mountain in Syria’s northwestern coastal Latakia province.

The strategic mountain lies on the frontline of the opposition stronghold of Idlib and immediately south of Turkey's border province of Hatay.

Turkmen Mountain, home to Syria’s ethnic Turkmen minority, is also known by the name of Bayirbucak.

Following a routine meeting of the Syrian Turkmen Congress in the Turkish capital of Ankara on Saturday, Turkmen representatives released a written statement in which they said developments in the region continue to be a cause of “increasing anxiety.”