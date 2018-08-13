Sewage canals that carve through Cambodia's capital Phnom Penh pose a health risk for the poor who live in the area.

Rapid development over the last two decades in the capital city has created high-rise buildings while canal residents live among waste and rubbish.

"I think me and my children often get sick because of the fumes and germs from the sewage," said Penh Sreymuth, a canal resident.

"Because the garbage and trash and everything comes into the sewer and when it rains, it can flood. Outside, the water can be up to our hips."