Cambodia's main city faces growing sewage problem
Many of the capital Phnom Penh's poorest people have been relegated to living in areas that puts their health at risk.
A woman works at a kitchen during flood season near the Mekong river bank on the outskirt of Phnom Penh, Cambodia, August 11, 2018. / AP
By Ayşe Nur Dok
August 13, 2018

Sewage canals that carve through Cambodia's capital Phnom Penh pose a health risk for the poor who live in the area.

Rapid development over the last two decades in the capital city has created high-rise buildings while canal residents live among waste and rubbish.

"I think me and my children often get sick because of the fumes and germs from the sewage," said Penh Sreymuth, a canal resident.

"Because the garbage and trash and everything comes into the sewer and when it rains, it can flood. Outside, the water can be up to our hips."

The government says it's building new homes so people won't have to live next to open sewers for much longer. 

TRT World'sCaitlin McGee reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
