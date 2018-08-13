Banks' liquidity needs will be provided by the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT), the bank announced on Monday.

"In the framework of intraday and overnight standing facilities, the Central Bank will provide all the liquidity the banks need," the bank said in a written statement.

It added, "Banks will be able to borrow foreign exchange deposits in one-month maturity in addition to one-week maturity."

If needed, the Central Bank may increase lenders' current foreign exchange deposit limits – $50 billion – and improve utilisation conditions.

TRT World'sAndrew Hopkins explains latest measures taken byTurkey's Central Bank.

Flexibility for collaterals

To provide banks flexibility in their collateral management, the Central Bank revised discount rates for collaterals against Turkish lira transactions, said the statement.