Pakistan's newly-elected parliament has met for the first time since last month's general elections.

The lawmakers were sworn in at a brief ceremony in the house on Monday, after which they are to elect a parliament speaker and deputy speaker.

The National Assembly will also vote on the new prime minister, who will be sworn in on August 18. Later on Monday, fireworks are to mark the eve of Pakistan's Independence Day.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, the party of Pakistan's cricket star-turned-politician Imran Khan, says it enjoys the backing of 180 lawmakers in the 342-seat assembly.

Khan needs 172 votes to become prime minister.

'New Pakistan'

Khan has campaigned on the promise of a "New Pakistan" with justice for all, pledging to wipe out corruption and help the poor.

He has said he would run the country like it has never been run before, though some of his popular and influential backers, who joined his party weeks before the elections, have questionable pasts and some of them even face charges.

The 65-year-old has also promised to create 10 million jobs in Pakistan, where the employment rate is high and more than 65 percent of the country's 200 million people are under the age of 35.

Since the elections, Khan has adopted a conciliatory approach to Pakistan's neighbours and allies, saying he wants peace with hostile neighbour India, praising China's economic strategy for reducing widespread poverty and sending a message to Washington that he wants good relations, based on mutual respect.