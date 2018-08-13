The death toll from an explosion at a weapons depot in northwestern Syria has risen to 69, mostly civilians including 17 children.

Sunday's blast in the town of Sarmada in Idlib province took the lives of 52 civilians, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said, adding that search and rescue operations were still underway.

The explosion also killed 17 members of Hayat Tahrir al Sham (HTS), a fighter-led alliance, according to the Britain-based monitor, which relies on a network of sources inside Syria.

"Rescue operations are still ongoing," Observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman told AFP, more than 24 hours after the blast at the depot inside a residential building.

Most of the civilians killed were family members of HTS fighters displaced to the area from the central province of Homs, he said.

HTS controls more than half of Idlib province and is led by militants from Syria's former Al Qaeda affiliate. Most of the rest of Idlib is held by opposition forces, while the regime also holds a slither of the province's southeast.

Daesh also has sleeper cells in the area.