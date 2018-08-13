Music legend Aretha Franklin is gravely ill and reportedly receiving hospice care, friends of the singer said on Monday, as prayers and well wishes poured in for the Grammy-winning 'Queen of Soul.'

The 76-year-old Franklin – who influenced generations of female singers with unforgettable hits such as "Respect" (1967), "Natural Woman" (1968) and "I Say a Little Prayer" (1968) – is said to be surrounded by her family and friends in Detroit.

Franklin has cemented her place in American music history with her powerful, bell-clear voice that stretched over four octaves.

In her decades-long career, her hits spanned the genres, from soul to R&B, to gospel and pop.

She was the first woman to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1987.

In 2010, Rolling Stone magazine put her at the top of its list of the 100 greatest singers of all time, male or female.

Family asking for prayers

Franklin's declining health was first disclosed on the Showbiz 411 website late on Sunday by Roger Friedman, a reporter and family friend.

He wrote that she was "gravely ill in Detroit. The family is asking for prayers and privacy."

Local media later confirmed Franklin's illness.

TheDetroit News reported that she was in hospice care, citing two sources close to the singer and national radio host Tom Joyner, a Franklin friend.

Evrod Cassimy, a local television journalist for WDIV who also described himself as a friend of the singer, said he spoke with the legend Monday morning and she was "with close friends and family, resting."

"I've been speaking with her family members," Cassimy said during a newscast. "They have not only asked for prayers during this time, but they have also asked for their privacy."

'Everybody's fearful'

Robert Smith, the current pastor at the New Bethel Baptist Church in Detroit where Franklin's father was the reverend, told AFP news agency that Franklin's representatives asked him Monday to "keep praying for her."

"Everybody's fearful," Smith said. "I really don't know what it would be like not to have her."