Global rights groups have slammed Egyptian authorities for failing to prosecute members of the security forces over a bloody 2013 crackdown on protesters that left hundreds dead.

Five years ago on August 14, 2013, security forces moved in to disperse a sprawling protest camp in Cairo's Rabaa al Adawiya square, where demonstrators had rallied against the ouster of democratically-elected president Mohamed Morsi a month earlier.

Amnesty International says at least 900 protesters were killed by security forces, marking "a horrific turning point for human rights in Egypt".

Since then hundreds of protesters, including leaders of Morsi's Muslim Brotherhood, have been convicted at mass trials.

But not one member of the security forces has been prosecuted for the deaths of protesters.

The lack of prosecutions has "contributed to an environment in which the security forces feel empowered to violate human rights with absolute impunity," said Najia Bounaim, Amnesty's North Africa campaigns director.

Egyptian officials have blamed protest leaders for the 2013 bloodshed, pointing to the presence of armed gunmen at the sit-in and the deaths of several police officers.

'Largest mass killings in Egypt's modern history'

President Abdel Fattah el Sisi last month approved a law giving senior military officers immunity from prosecution tied to the unrest that followed Morsi's ouster.

On the eve of the anniversary, Human Rights Watch (HRW) slammed Egyptian authorities for trying to "insulate those responsible for these crimes from justice".

"The response from Egypt's allies to the crimes at Rabaa and to the lack of justice for the victims has been complete silence," Sarah Leah Whitson, HRW Middle East director, said in a statement.