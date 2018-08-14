CULTURE
1 MIN READ
Zanzibar fights to preserve traditional sounds of taarab
Taarab is the traditional music of Zanzibar but it almost disappeared. Iolo ap Dafydd reports on how the island's only music academy is trying to preserve its unique sound, and how technology seems to be hitting the right note.
Zanzibar fights to preserve traditional sounds of taarab
In the past, learning how to play taarab music relied on oral history. Today there's YouTube. With that in mind, the Dhow academy started posting tutorials on how to play the ganun last month. / TRTWorld
August 14, 2018

It's called taarab, a fusion of just about everything  African, Arab, Persian, European and Indian music.

Spice and slave traders brought it to the island of Zanzibar centuries ago‚ its poetic lyrics anchored today in the Swahili language

However, music today has changed and fewer young people want to learn the traditional instruments used to play taarab. The Dhow Countries Music Academy is trying to change that by teaching students how to play both traditional and modern instruments.

RECOMMENDED

 TRT World’s Iolo ap Dafydd reports. 

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead
Four fishermen missing after vessel collision off Karachi coast
German police probe violence at YPG terror group rallies
US exits WHO after nearly eight decades
South Korea hails Türkiye's rising global role, deepening defence and strategic ties
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added