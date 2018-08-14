It was only on July 11, 2018, when during the NATO summit in Brussels, President Trump commended President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, saying that he was the only NATO leader who actually "did things the right way." The context was important here. Trump was asking NATO allies to increase defence spending – clearly not required as per Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty, which commits NATO members to the principle that an attack against one or several of its members is an attack against all.

If and when members agree by consensus to engage in an operation, they contribute forces on a voluntary basis. Considering that an increase in defence spending is not required for NATO countries, Trump was met with less than 100 percent commitment from the NATO allies. Trump praised Erdogan for taking the defence of his nation seriously by ensuring Turkey was well prepared militarily, and for being a resourceful, pragmatic and decisive leader.

He chastised the other allies for not prioritising the defence of their countries and relying on the United States to protect them. Back in May 2017, he welcomed the Turkish president to the White House, praising his “exemplary valour.” Curiously, that particular page on the White House’s official website has since been deleted.

This deletion highlights Trump’s problematic seesawing at critical junctions. The events surrounding the arrest of the American pastor Andrew Brunson is a case in point. Having lived in Turkey for the past two decades, and accused of having links with the terrorist FETO and the PKK, the American pastor has been associated with the 2016 coup attempt. It is understood that the arrest was made to protect Turkish democracy, the case however is still making its way through the courts.

Trump has demanded the pastor’s immediate release, while ignoring the independence of the Turkish legal system. In the meantime, the United States continues to harbour a fugitive and refuses to extradite Fetullah Gulen, the mastermind behind the 2016 coup attempt.

The same Trump that praised President Erdogan for being a decisive leader willing to defend his country just last month now has imposed additional tariffs on Turkey. In the meantime President Erdogan is following through on reciprocal measures. The US administration has followed a now predictable pattern of behaviour in which inconstancy and double standards now mar its relationship with not only Turkey but the rest of the international community.

This kind of instability is not uncommon in international affairs however Trump's erratic and inconsistent behaviour increasingly means that America has become a chief exporter of instability.

During the run-up to the 2016 US presidential race, Trump’s Republican rivals referred to Trump as a “lunatic”, “delusional narcissist” and ”utterly amoral.” Mitt Romney, a fellow Republican, stated that Trump did not “have the temperament of a stable, thoughtful leader.” After Trump won the presidency, Republican senators such as Senator Susan Collins admitted she is “worried” about the president’s mental health. Senator Bob Corker claimed that Trump “has not yet been able to demonstrate the stability nor some of the competence necessary for a successful presidency.”