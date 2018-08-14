Floods following heavy torrential rains in India's southern Kerala State have claimed at least 39 lives and displaced 54,000 more. Damage to property is estimated at nearly $1.2 billion.

In Aluva, one of the worst affected areas in the state, the region's landmark Shiva temple remains submerged in floodwater with only its roof above water.

Local people said the temple was fully submerged when the flood reached its peak a few days ago.

TRT World's Gavin Blackburn reports.

Although the floods have receded from many neighbourhoods, people's daily lives in the affected areas are not yet back to normal.

Local resident Seethalakshmi has been running a stall near the temple for over a decade. Now her business has been ruined by the flooding.

TRT World's Neha Poonia brings more from New Delhi.

"At first when police warned us that the recent downpour would bring floods, we did not mind much as the river does not swell much during every year’s monsoon. When the flood came, it was too late to pack up my stall."

Unexpected flooding

"The water level suddenly exceeded two metres, and we rushed to escape, had no time to mind the stall," she said.