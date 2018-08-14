Pro-China groups rallied outside Hong Kong's Foreign Correspondents' Club (FCC) on Tuesday over a speech by an independence activist that has riled Beijing and sparked debate about the viability of the city's freedoms.

The invitation to Andy Chan, a founder of the Hong Kong National Party, drew strong criticism this month from China's foreign ministry which urged the club to cancel the speech. The FCC pressed on with the event.

In his speech, Chan, dressed in a black suit and grey tie, said his ideals were no different than many of his fellow citizens in chasing "the dream of democracy."

"If Hong Kong were to become truly democratic, Hong Kong's sovereignty must rest with the people of Hong Kong," he said.

"China is, by its nature, an empire, a threat to all free peoples in the world," Chan added.

About 50 pro-China supporters rallied outside the historic FCC building, waving red China flags and denouncing Chan and the club through loudhailers as police looked on.

"He's a traitor," said protester Jimmy Tso, who wore a black cap and T-shirt emblazoned with a China flag.

"We want harmony in Hong Kong but people like him are trying to subvert China, backed by foreign forces," he said.

Around a dozen pro-independence activists with banners supporting Chan were blocked by police from getting near the club's main entrance and the pro-Beijing groups.

TRT World's Patrick Fok says the protesters outside the Foreign Correspondents Club are furious because the organisation allowed Chan to speak at the forum.

The FCC, which has a membership that includes local and international journalists, is known as a spirited institution fostering and defending free speech.

"I won't change my stance," said Chan, 27, acknowledging his calls for independence had angered some Hong Kong democrats who fear Beijing will crack down on all opposition groups.

"Hong Kong faces national cleansing from China ... We are on our own, and we are a nation that is quickly being annexed by China," he said.

Hong Kong regrets the decision