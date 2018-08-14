Taliban militants overran large parts of an army base in northern Afghanistan, killing at least 17 soldiers, wounding 19 and capturing dozens more in fighting over the past two days, officials said on Tuesday.

The insurgents had captured tanks and ammunition in Chenayeeha army base, in Ghormach district of Faryab province, in an offensive that began on Sunday, according to Mohammad Tahir Rahmani, head of the provincial council.

"We have not been able to enter the base. Large parts of the base are still under the Taliban control," Rahmani said.

TRT World's Sultan Faizy brings the latest from the capital Kabul.

Soldiers captured

Another provincial official added that the Taliban had captured 40 soldiers, but 30 militants had also been killed in the fighting.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid claimed responsibility for the attack in Faryab.

He says 57 Afghan soldiers surrendered to the Taliban while 17 others were captured in battle. He says eight military Humvees were seized.

Fighting enters fifth day in Ghazni city

Afghan officials say security forces have pushed back the Taliban from Ghazni and are now trying to flush the insurgents from the city's outskirts.

The operations come on the fifth day after a massive Taliban attack on the provincial capital of Ghazni.

Hundreds of people have fled the fighting in Ghazni, which has killed about 100 members of the Afghan security forces and at least 20 civilians.

'Searching every inch'

Nasart Rahimi, a deputy spokesman at the interior ministry, says security forces were searching every inch of Ghazni for Taliban fighters on Tuesday.