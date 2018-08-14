Sanctions imposed by the US on Turkey are shattering the US’ reputation, warned Turkey’s Foreign Minister Cavusoglu on Tuesday.

“The era of bullying must end,” Mevlut Cavusoglu said during a joint press conference with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov at the 10th Ambassadors’ Conference in the capital Ankara.

TRT World 's Andrew Hopkins reports from Ankara.

"If the US wants to continue being a reputable country, it cannot do so with these impositions," he said, referring to the sanctions.