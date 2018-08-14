TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
US sanctions hurting its own reputation: Turkish Foreign Minister
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu met during the Turkish Ambassadors Conference in Ankara.
US sanctions hurting its own reputation: Turkish Foreign Minister
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (L) and Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu (R) during the Turkish Ambassadors Conference in Ankara, Turkey. August 14 2018. / AA
August 14, 2018

Sanctions imposed by the US on Turkey are shattering the US’ reputation, warned Turkey’s Foreign Minister Cavusoglu on Tuesday.

“The era of bullying must end,” Mevlut Cavusoglu said during a joint press conference with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov at the 10th Ambassadors’ Conference in the capital Ankara.

TRT World 's Andrew Hopkins reports from Ankara. 

"If the US wants to continue being a reputable country, it cannot do so with these impositions," he said, referring to the sanctions.

RECOMMENDED

"We are against the US or any country imposing sanctions," he added.

For his part, Lavrov said that the US’ "unlawful and illegitimate" sanctions policy cannot last for long.

Turkey and the US are currently experiencing rocky relations following Washington’s imposition of sanctions on two government ministers who "played leading roles in the arrest and detention" of American pastor Andrew Brunson, who faces terrorism-related charges in Turkey.

President Donald Trump on Friday ramped up his attack on Turkey by doubling US tariffs on Turkish aluminium and steel imports.

The five-day ambassadors’ conference is hosting 249 Turkish ambassadors and two charge d'affaires, as well as a number of foreign diplomats.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead
Four fishermen missing after vessel collision off Karachi coast
German police probe violence at YPG terror group rallies
US exits WHO after nearly eight decades
South Korea hails Türkiye's rising global role, deepening defence and strategic ties
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation