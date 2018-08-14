Youths torched and vandalised scores of cars in the Swedish city of Gothenburg and surrounding towns and Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said on Tuesday the disturbances looked organised "almost like a military operation."

It was unclear what triggered Monday night's unrest, but Sweden has seen a rise in violence in areas with high unemployment and other social problems, and the incident echoed rioting in the capital Stockholm in 2013.

Two men, 16 and 21 years old, were arrested on Tuesday and police said it expected to make more arrests during the day.

Police said gangs were involved but gave no details.

Mounting public concern about gang-related and other violence has become a central issue in campaigning ahead of a national election on September 9.

Police said that up to 100 cars were either set on fire or vandalised in Gothenburg, Sweden's second-biggest city located in the western part of the country, and in nearby towns such as Falkenberg and Trollhattan, an industrial area with high unemployment. There were no reports of injuries.

Fires were also reported on a smaller scale in Malmo, Sweden's third largest city, police said on Tuesday. Police noted the fires started within a short period of time and believe "there is a connection between the blazes."

Linked to unemployment and poverty?

Swedish towns have seen sporadic violence on a smaller scale in mid-August in recent years at the end of the school summer break.