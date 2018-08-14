This is how it happened. A group of rogue soldiers backed by tanks and gunship helicopters tried to overthrow the government in Turkey on the night of July 15, 2016.

The coup failed after tens of thousands of ordinary people took to the streets and confronted heavily armed soldiers in Ankara, Istanbul and other cities. More than 250 people lost their lives.

Fetullah Gulen, a Turkish cleric and businessman who lives in self-imposed exile in a sprawling house on a private estate in the US state of Pennsylvania was behind the coup attempt.

While Ankara says it has sufficient evidence to prove his involvement, Washington refuses to hand him over for a trial.

But in Turkey, the arrests on Gulen’s supporters intensified.

Investigators dug into a deep-rooted organisation that operated like a shadow state, running schools, hostels, businesses and helping its supporters infiltrate key institutions such as the media, the judiciary and the military.

That’s when an American pastor, Andrew Brunson, came under police observation.

Brunson, a Presbyterian minister who has lived in Turkey since 1993, was arrested in October 2016 on terrorism charges. He is awaiting trial.

His case has become one of the reasons behind the recent slide in the Turkish lira, which lost a fifth of its value last week.

US President Donald Trump, his Vice President Mike Pence and other officials have taken keen interest in securing Brunson’s release, issuing regular threats to Turkey.

Citing his continued detention, the Trump administration took the unprecedented step of announcing sanctions against two top Turkish officials – Minister of Justice Abdulhamit Gul and Minister of Interior Suleyman Soylu.

Turkey and the US are both part of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation, an international military alliance of the Western powers, and foreign policy analysts say Washington has never been so harsh against any of its key allies.

Last week, Trump also doubled tariffs on imports of Turkish steel and aluminium at the time when the Turkish lira had taken an unprecedented plunge, singling out Ankara for such a punitive action.

The increase in tariffs is in addition to what the EU, Turkey, China and others have already faced.

So where does Brunson fit in all this?

“Trump is heading for a crucial election in November. He wants the evangelical votes. Pence also drives support from among the [Christian] community. So they want Brunson out before that,” says Dr Emre Alkin, a monetary economist and vice president at Istanbul Altinbas University.

The millions of "white" Christian evangelicals, who make up 20 percent of the total vote bank in the US, overwhelmingly supported Trump in his bid for the presidential elections in 2016.

Now the entire House of Representatives and some of the seats in Senate are up for grabs in the midterm elections. The Republicans are trying hard to hold on to both the chambers, while the Democrats are mounting a serious challenge.

The evangelical leadership has been pressing the US administration to secure the release of Brunson, who they say was doing "God’s work" in Turkey. Some leaders have even asked their followers to cut back their trips to Turkey.

Alkin says while the so-called delay in Brunson’s trial is being shoved down the people's throats in the US for political gains, such delays are a norm in Turkey's legal system.

“It takes years for trials to move on. That’s nothing specific to his case. That’s just how things work here.”

Trump's knee-jerk reaction to the diplomatic crisis has now caused economic distress outside Turkey. The lira’s depreciation caused a knock-on effect, sending currencies in other emerging markets down.