Venezuela chief prosecutor, Tarek William Saab, said on Tuesday two high-ranking military officers were arrested for their alleged involvement in drone explosions during a speech by President Nicolas Maduro earlier this month.

The South American country's government has accused opposition politicians and anti-Maduro activists abroad of scheming to assassinate the leftist leader with the drones, which were laden with explosives, during a military parade.

Fourteen people, including a lawmaker and several young men, have been arrested, while another 20 suspects remain at large, including in neighbouring Colombia and the United States, according to authorities.

Saab said Colonel Pedro Zambrano and General Alejandro Perez had been presented in court on Monday.

"Let us remember that a number of those implicated are found on foreign soil. Some are in Colombia, others in the United States," Saab said.

"... we notified Interpol in record time, with a wealth of details, to capture these suspects, implicated in these abominable events that have been repudiated by the Venezuelan nation."

Massive anti-government protests

Further details were not immediately available about the detainees.

The Information Ministry, which handles media inquiries on behalf of the government, did not respond to a request for comment.

The alleged involvement of military officials in the drone incident is notable in the convulsed oil-rich nation where the armed forces have long been power-brokers.

Open calls for military intervention have grown after massive anti-government protests last year failed to unseat Maduro and he was re-elected in a May vote widely decried as a sham.

Maduro blames US for 'economic war'

The government has said the drone attack was carried out by 11 hit men recruited during anti-Maduro demonstrations and trained across the porous border with Colombia.

Authorities have said financiers in Bogota and Florida promised the group $50 million and a stay in the United States in exchange for killing Maduro.

Maduro says his government is the victim of an "economic war" led by opposition activists with the help of Washington, and that the United States government is seeking to undermine him as it did in the past with other Latin American leftists.

Curbs to cheap gas

Maduro also announced that from now on Venezuela's dirt-cheap fuel will be available only to people with a special government aid card that the opposition has denounced as a tool for controlling people.

The government of the economically-ravaged country has for many years heavily subsidised petrol and Maduro says this has now led to a voracious black market in oil smuggled to neighbouring countries.