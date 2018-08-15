TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkey increases tariffs on some US imports
Turkey's Vice President Fuat Oktay has said Turkey has increased customs duties on some US products including alcohol, cigarettes and cars in retaliation to Washington's tariffs on Turkish aluminium and iron.
Turkey increases tariffs on some US imports
Among the products are cars, rice, some alcohol and tobacco products and some cosmetic products like sun creams. / AA
August 15, 2018

Turkey has raised tariffs on some US imports, including passenger cars, alcohol, tobacco, the country's Official Gazette said on Wednesday.

The decree, signed by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, raised the tariffs on passenger cars to 120 percent, on alcoholic drinks to 140 percent and on leaf tobacco to 60 percent. Tariffs were also increased on goods including cosmetics, rice and coal.

Under the decree, Turkey will also raise tariffs to around 100 percent on imports of some other products.

The new decree amends a presidential decree on July 11.

"Tax rates on imports of some products have been increased on a reciprocal basis against the US administration's deliberate attacks on our economy," Vice President Fuat Oktay said on Twitter.

On Friday, Turkey’s Foreign Ministry (MFA) said Turkey would retaliate against the raising of steel and aluminium tariffs by the US administration.

RECOMMENDED

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Hami Aksoy said on the Turkish MFA Twitter account that President Donald Trump's decision, which also violates World Trade Organization rules, does not comply with "state seriousness."

Trump ramped up his attack on Turkey by raising steel and aluminium tariffs to 50 percent and 20 percent respectively.

The US decision is another salvo in the growing dispute between Turkey and the US.

Last week, a Turkish delegation returned from Washington with no movement on the detention of American pastor Andrew Brunson, who is under house arrest in Turkey over terrorism charges.

Brunson's charges include spying for the PKK, listed as a terrorist group by both the US and Turkey and the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO).

Turkey and the US are currently experiencing rocky relations following Washington’s imposition of sanctions on Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu and Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul for not releasing Brunson.

Other issues dividing the NATO allies are the US failure to extradite FETO leader Fetullah Gulen, and US support for the YPG, the Syrian arm of the PKK terrorist organisation.

SOURCE:AA, Reuters
Explore
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead
Four fishermen missing after vessel collision off Karachi coast
German police probe violence at YPG terror group rallies
US exits WHO after nearly eight decades
South Korea hails Türkiye's rising global role, deepening defence and strategic ties
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added