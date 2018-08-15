Turkey has raised tariffs on some US imports, including passenger cars, alcohol, tobacco, the country's Official Gazette said on Wednesday.

The decree, signed by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, raised the tariffs on passenger cars to 120 percent, on alcoholic drinks to 140 percent and on leaf tobacco to 60 percent. Tariffs were also increased on goods including cosmetics, rice and coal.

Under the decree, Turkey will also raise tariffs to around 100 percent on imports of some other products.

The new decree amends a presidential decree on July 11.

"Tax rates on imports of some products have been increased on a reciprocal basis against the US administration's deliberate attacks on our economy," Vice President Fuat Oktay said on Twitter.

On Friday, Turkey’s Foreign Ministry (MFA) said Turkey would retaliate against the raising of steel and aluminium tariffs by the US administration.