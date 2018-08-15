Pakistan celebrated 71st anniversary of independence from British rule on Tuesday.

The day began with a 31-gun salute in the capital Islamabad, and 21- gun salutes in all provincial capitals.

The main ceremony took place in the Jinnah Convention Centre in capital Islamabad where the national flag was hoisted by President Mamnoon Hussain.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Prime Minister-in-waiting Imran Khan in his message expressed support for Turkey amid its financial difficulties.

"On behalf of the people of Pakistan & myself, I want to let President Erdogan & the people of Turkey know we are praying for their success in dealing with the severe economic challenges confronting them, as they have always succeeded against adversities in their glorious history," he wrote on Twitter.

Pakistan celebrates its independence one day before India's independence day on August 15.