In pictures: Pakistan celebrates 71st anniversary of independence
WORLD
3 MIN READ
In pictures: Pakistan celebrates 71st anniversary of independencePakistan came into existence and was declared a sovereign nation after the Partition of erstwhile British India on August 14-15, 1947.
A Pakistani with his body painted with the colours of Pakistan's national flag salutes during a rally celebrating the country's Independence Day in Lahore on August 14, 2018. / AFP
By Ayşe Nur Dok
August 15, 2018

Pakistan celebrated 71st anniversary of independence from British rule on Tuesday.

The day began with a 31-gun salute in the capital Islamabad, and 21- gun salutes in all provincial capitals. 

The main ceremony took place in the Jinnah Convention Centre in capital Islamabad where the national flag was hoisted by President Mamnoon Hussain.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Prime Minister-in-waiting Imran Khan in his message expressed support for Turkey amid its financial difficulties. 

"On behalf of the people of Pakistan & myself, I want to let President Erdogan & the people of Turkey know we are praying for their success in dealing with the severe economic challenges confronting them, as they have always succeeded against adversities in their glorious history," he wrote on Twitter

Pakistan celebrates its independence one day before India's independence day on August 15.

RECOMMENDED
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead
Four fishermen missing after vessel collision off Karachi coast
German police probe violence at YPG terror group rallies
US exits WHO after nearly eight decades
South Korea hails Türkiye's rising global role, deepening defence and strategic ties
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added