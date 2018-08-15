Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and all major political parties on Wednesday condemned a speech by a minor senator who used the term 'final solution' in calling for a revival of a "White Australia" immigration policy.

Senator Fraser Anning used the term on Tuesday, while calling for a national vote on banning Muslim migration.

The Final Solution or the Final Solution to the Jewish Question was a Nazi plan for the extermination of the Jews during World War Two.

It was one of the most divisive speeches seen in Australia's parliament since 1996 when far-right politician Pauline Hanson declared incorrectly that Asians were swamping the country.

Anning said Muslims were responsible for acts of terror and crime and were dependent on welfare. However, census data show that Muslims account for less than three percent of Australia's population.

Amid national outrage Turnbull, who will head to the polls within nine months, condemned Anning.

"We reject racism in any form"

"We reject, we condemn racism in any form, and the remarks by Senator Anning are justly condemned and rejected by us all," Turnbull told Australia's parliament.

Opposition Labor party leader Bill Shorten told parliament on Wednesday: "You have to be pretty outrageous to be condemned by everybody in the Australian parliament, but Senator Anning has managed to do just this."