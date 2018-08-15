The spat between Saudi Arabia and Canada seemed, at first, an inexplicable rift. Saudi behaviour, in expelling the Canadian ambassador after a Canadian diplomatic Twitter account judiciously criticised the Kingdom’s record on human rights, is widely perceived to be unjustified, unreasonable and nonsensical. But those adjectives are less uncommon in diplomacy these days than one might expect and hope.

This confrontation looked, at least initially, to be yet another odd event of its kind – an occurrence of the sort that frequently appears on the diplomatic theatre nations stage for the benefit of international and domestic onlookers.

The Saudi state declared Canada’s emissary a persona non grata, withdrew their own ambassador, instructed Saudi students at Canada’s universities and patients in its hospitals to return home, and began to obstruct trade between the two countries – all that was one thing. Its dimensions were known if not commonly applied. It could be factored into models of international diplomacy with ease if not admiration.

What elevated a strange incident to the level of the truly bizarre was another tweet, this one from an official Saudi account. The tweet’s text was proverbial and hinted at the undesirability of incurring unintended consequences; the infographic attached to the tweet appeared to dispense with hinting.

The image contained an airliner and a tall building – the CN tower – a familiar piece of the Toronto skyline. For those who wished to see, the airliner seemed almost as though it was about to strike the skyscraper. Parallels with the terror attacks on the United States in September 2001 were not difficult to draw, and, gleefully, long-term opponents of the kingdom reminded everyone else that many of the 9/11 hijackers were Saudi.

That infographic was eventually deleted, but not before spawning near-hysteria.

The conclusion that the infographic was a terrible mistake – part idiot miscalculation, part sinister foolishness – was not hard to sustain. That conclusion was strengthened by the apology offered by the cyber kids apparently running the KSA infographic account, which had initially posted the ill-chosen image.