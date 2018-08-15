US President Donald Trump revoked the security clearance of former CIA Director John Brennan on Wednesday, accusing Brennan of using his access to classified information in order to "sow division and chaos" about the Trump administration.

Trump announced the decision in a statement from him read by White House press secretary Sarah Sanders at her daily news briefing.

Trump said he was also reviewing the security clearances of several other former ranking government officials with a view toward revoking them.

In response, Brennan said on Wednesday that Trump's decision to revoke his security clearance was part of an effort to silence critics.

"This action is part of a broader effort by Mr. Trump to suppress freedom of speech & punish critics," Brennan wrote on Twitter.

"It should gravely worry all Americans, including intelligence professionals, about the cost of speaking out."