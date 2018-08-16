Turkey wants to register its historic 'Sunken City' in eastern Anatolia to the UNESCO World Heritage list.

The city has been submerged in Lake Hazar, located in the Sivrice district of Elazig province, since 1830.

The southwestern part of the city is visible at a spot called Church Island.

Scientists have found 4,000-year-old archaeological traces from the area surrounding the city.

Ebubakar Irmak, Mayor of Sivrice, said the lake was formed when the earth's tectonic plates collapsed.

Apart from its historic importance, the blue-flagged lake is a place of outstanding natural beauty.

"There are a lot of historic remains here and we as a municipality want it to be studied. This will benefit world history and literature," Irmak said.