More than 300 US newspapers have pledged to run editorials on Thursday defending freedom of the press in response to President Donald Trump calling some media organisations enemies of the American people.

The Boston Globe organised the editorial push, which was joined by the New York Times and a number of smaller newspapers, including some in states that Trump won during the 2016 presidential election.

The Boston Globe editorial board, in a piece posted online on Wednesday, accused Trump of carrying out a "sustained assault on the free press."

"The greatness of America is dependent on the role of a free press to speak the truth to the powerful," the Globe piece said. "To label the press 'the enemy of the people' is as un-American as it is dangerous to the civic compact we have shared for more than two centuries."

Trump, in treating the media at times like an opposition party, has responded to unflattering reports as "fake news."

For instance, in February 2017 the president tweeted that "The FAKE NEWS media (failing @nytimes, @NBCNews, @ABC, @CBS, @CNN) is not my enemy, it is the enemy of the American people!"

TRT World'sNicole Johnston has more details