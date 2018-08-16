The Turkish lira eased slightly but remained below 6.0 against the dollar on Thursday after the United States ruled out removing steel tariffs on Turkey even if Ankara freed a US pastor, and after Qatar pledged $15 billion in investment to Turkey.

Investor attention was focused on a conference call which Finance Minister Berat Albayrak will hold at 1300 GMT to reassure international investors.

The lira, which has weakened 40 percent against the dollar this year, hit a record low of 7.24 at the start of this week but it eased to 5.98 by 0443 GMT from a close of 5.95 after the central bank took liquidity measures and curbed selling of the currency.

It received another boost on Wednesday when Qatar's emir approved a package of economic projects, investments and deposits worth $15 billion after he met President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara.

Turkey and the US are currently experiencing rocky relations following Washington’s imposition of sanctions on Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu and Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul for not releasing American pastor Andrew Brunson, who faces terrorism charges in Turkey.

President Donald Trump's decision to double tariffs on Turkey last Friday was another salvo in the growing dispute between the two NATO allies.