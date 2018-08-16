TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkish lira trades below 6.0 against the dollar
The lira lost approximately 40 percent of its value against the dollar this year, but has bounced back strongly since the beginning of the week, with gains of around nine percent.
Turkish lira trades below 6.0 against the dollar
Turkish lira banknotes are seen in this picture illustration in Istanbul, Turkey on August 14, 2018. / Reuters
By Gizem Taşkın
August 16, 2018

The Turkish lira eased slightly but remained below 6.0 against the dollar on Thursday after the United States ruled out removing steel tariffs on Turkey even if Ankara freed a US pastor, and after Qatar pledged $15 billion in investment to Turkey.

Investor attention was focused on a conference call which Finance Minister Berat Albayrak will hold at 1300 GMT to reassure international investors.

The lira, which has weakened 40 percent against the dollar this year, hit a record low of 7.24 at the start of this week but it eased to 5.98 by 0443 GMT from a close of 5.95 after the central bank took liquidity measures and curbed selling of the currency. 

It received another boost on Wednesday when Qatar's emir approved a package of economic projects, investments and deposits worth $15 billion after he met President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara. 

Turkey and the US are currently experiencing rocky relations following Washington’s imposition of sanctions on Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu and Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul for not releasing American pastor Andrew Brunson, who faces terrorism charges in Turkey.

President Donald Trump's decision to double tariffs on Turkey last Friday was another salvo in the growing dispute between the two NATO allies.

RECOMMENDED

Turkish lira under fair value

The Turkish lira is trading under its fair market value, and its depreciation is expected to narrow the current account deficit in Turkey, according to the Washington-based Institute of International Finance (IIF) on Tuesday.

"The currency is now clearly undershooting fair value," the global financial industry association said in a report titled "Turkey Update – Looking for a Way Forward."

IFF emphasised that the depreciation would shrink the current account deficit of Turkey.

"We expect lira depreciation to narrow the current account deficit due to import compression and an anticipated boost to exports," the report said.

It added that Turkey's current economic situation could be managed with decisive and well-calibrated policies, such as "appropriate fiscal consolidation measures" and "working to defuse tensions with the US."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead
Four fishermen missing after vessel collision off Karachi coast
German police probe violence at YPG terror group rallies
US exits WHO after nearly eight decades
South Korea hails Türkiye's rising global role, deepening defence and strategic ties
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added