Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Thursday reiterated his criticism of US's current political stance against Turkey.

"The US does not know, it cannot see who its true friend is,” Cavusoglu told reporters during his closing speech at the 10th Ambassadors' Conference in the capital Ankara.

"We will never be happy with having issues with the US We can easily solve problems with the US but not with its current mindset," he said.

Cavusoglu’s remarks came after US President Donald Trump said Turkey "has not proven to be a good friend" during a Cabinet meeting on Thursday.

"Turkey has not done any wrong to the US, not even once. When anyone faces any charges, regardless of the person’s citizenship, that person will have to go through the judicial process," he said.

No cowboy film

"We are not making a cowboy film. We are two great countries that need have good relations but we will learn to respect each other," Cavusoglu added.

On August 1 relations between Ankara and Washington nosedived when the US imposed sanctions on two Turkish Cabinet ministers after Turkey refused to release pastor Andrew Brunson who faces terrorism-related charges in Turkey.

Tweeting on Thursday, Trump said: "Turkey has taken advantage of the United States for many years" and he criticised Turkey for "holding our wonderful Christian Pastor."