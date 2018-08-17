Aretha Franklin, the preacher's daughter whose powerful voice made her the long-reigning "Queen of Soul" with such hit songs as "Respect" and "Chain of Fools," passed away on Thursday at the age of 76.

She had been battling advanced pancreatic cancer.

Franklin, who won 18 Grammy Awards and had some 25 gold records.

Here is how the world reacted to the passing of a legend.

___

"Through her compositions and unmatched musicianship, Aretha helped define the American experience. In her voice, we could feel our history, all of it and in every shade - our power and our pain, our darkness and our light, our quest for redemption and our hard-won respect. She helped us feel more connected to each other, more hopeful, more human. And sometimes she helped us just forget about everything else and dance." — Former US President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama said in a statement.

___

"This morning my longest friend in this world went home to be with our father.

I will miss her so much but I know she's at peace." — American singer, songwriter and producer Smokey Robinson, said in a statement.

___

"The most consistent voice in music for 60 years has been Aretha Franklin's voice... The world of music has lost a bit of its soul." — Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson said in an AP interview.

___

"I'm one of the lucky ones to have seen Aretha perform in the very beginning of her career. She was amazing then and just became greater through the years. Talk about R.E.S.P.E.C.T., we have it for you, Aretha. You will never be forgotten." — American singer, songwriter, record producer, actress, Dolly Parton said on Twitter.

"I can't remember a day of my life without Aretha Franklin's voice and music filling up my heart with so much joy and sadness. Absolutely heartbroken she's gone, what a woman. Thank you for everything, the melodies and the movements." — English singer and songwriter Adele said via Instagram.

___

"It's a sad day but what a glorious lady. Her voice says it all!" — Guitarist for the legendary rock band Rolling Stones, Keith Richards said via Instagram.

___

"It's difficult to conceive of a world without her. Not only was she a uniquely brilliant singer, but her commitment to civil rights made an indelible impact on the world." — American singer, actress, director and producer Barbra Streisand said via Twitter.

"No matter how many great singers and voices there will always be 1 Queen. #ArethaQueenForever." — African American television host and actress Oprah Winfrey said via Instagram

___

"Aretha Franklin. The Queen of Soul. The Icon. The ultimate singers' singer. The greatest singer and musician of my lifetime. The power of your voice in music and in civil rights blew open the door for me and so many others. You were my inspiration, my mentor and my friend." — American singer and songwriter Mariah Carey said via Twitter.

"It seems very strange to wake up and hear that she passed today even though she lived such a long and fulfilled life. It's no secret that she's an icon. She is an icon of all icons... I don't know anyone she hasn't inspired." — American rapper and singer Nicki Minaj said on Apple Music.

___

"What a life. What a legacy! So much love, respect and gratitude. R.I.P." — American composer and singer-songwriter Carole King said via Twitter.

"She is now in the pantheon of God's greats, in the bosom of family." — American actress, comedienne and author Whoopi Goldberg said via Twitter.