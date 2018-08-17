Silvia Gallart has returned to Barcelona's central boulevard only once since a van careened past her as it ploughed through crowds there last August, leaving a trail of dead and injured.

The tree-lined Ramblas bustles again with tourists and locals, but Silvia, 54, could only cope there for five minutes when she visited the site.

Barcelona is preparing to commemorate on Friday the first anniversary of the August 17 attack. Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, King Felipe, and Catalan President Quim Torra will attend a tribute to the victims along with other national, regional and local authorities.

"I thought that everything was going to be over at that moment. You see death dressed in white coming straight at you and it passes by your side," said Gallart.

"It's a bloodcurdling sensation. At that moment you think everything is over, your end has come."

Daesh claimed responsibility for the van attack, Spain's deadliest in over a decade, and a separate deadly assault hours later in the nearby coastal resort of Cambrils. In total, 16 people were killed.

'I am terrified'