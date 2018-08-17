Turkey's external assets totaled $224.7 billion as of June this year, down 3.5 percent from the end of 2017, the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) announced Friday.

The country's liabilities against non-residents fell to $628.1 billion, going down 9.2 percent in the same period, the bank said.

The net international investment position (NIIP) – the gap between Turkey’s assets abroad and liabilities – was minus $403.4 billion in June versus minus $459.3 billion at the end of last year.

Showing a snapshot in time, the NIIP – which can be either positive or negative – is the value of overseas assets owned by a nation, minus the value of domestic assets owned by foreigners, including overseas assets and liabilities held by a nation’s government, the private sector, and its citizens.

Reserve assets, a sub-item under assets, were $98.4 billion at the end of June – down 8.7 percent from the end of 2017 – while other investments totaled $75.2 billion, down 1.6 percent over the same period.