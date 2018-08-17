Sri Lanka's former president Mahinda Rajapakse said he was the victim of a "witch hunt" as investigators questioned him for the first time on Friday over the abduction of a newspaper editor.

Rajapakse, who ruled his country with an iron fist for a decade, was interviewed by five detectives over the 2008 kidnapping and torture of TheNation news editor Keith Noyahr, near the end of Sri Lanka's bloody civil war.

Federal investigators believe a group of military officials implicated over Noyahr's abduction were also responsible for the January 2009 murder of another editor fiercely critical of Rajapakse.

Rajapakse was questioned after parliamentary speaker Karu Jayasuriya told police he telephoned the president in 2008 to ask for help after Noyahr was abducted – a claim the former president has disputed.

"I don't remember such a telephone conversation," Rajapakse told reporters after he was questioned at home.

He said he was not being directly accused of involvement in the abduction, but his government at the time was being smeared.

"This questioning is part of mounting pressure on me, to corner me and to hurt me," he said.

"There is a political motive behind this. This is a political witch hunt, a vendetta."

Campaigning for a comeback

The high-profile interrogation comes as Rajapakse engineers a return to politics, posing a new threat to President Maithripala Sirisena, whose Freedom Party has split.

Rajapakse has emerged as the de facto leader of a rival political faction and is expected to name his choice of candidate to contest presidential elections slated for 2019.

Rajapakse lost his re-election bid in January 2015 and also failed to secure the prime minister post after parliamentary elections later that year.