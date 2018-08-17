There have been unusual developments in the foreign exchange market over the last two weeks in Turkey. The fundamental reason for the sudden depreciation of the Turkish lira (TL) is the escalating political tensions between Turkey and the US in recent weeks. Disregarding the rule of law, the US asked for the release of Andrew Brunson, who has an ongoing trial process accused of having been in close contact with important members of the Gulenist (FETO) organisation, a designated terrorist organisation behind the coup attempt in 2016.

Demonstrating a principled stance, Turkey rejected this inadmissible request and not long after, Donald Trump posted last Friday via Twitter, that the US would double steel and aluminium tariffs on Turkey.

Under the Trump administration the US has taken several decisions that threaten the global economy. Firing up trade wars with major global actors, especially with China and the EU, imposing economic sanctions on Iran and Russia while jeopardising the status-quo of the already fragile global economy. Disregarding international agreements and breaking WTO rules, the US is deviating from the free trade system that it, itself, helped to create.

These developments indicate that the US is also intentionally and aggressively attempting to have an impact on emerging market economies that are expected to gain a larger share of the global economy within the next 20 to 30 years.

Currently there is no state that can balance the economic and political power of the US, which in turn drives America to abuse its power by putting obstacles in the way of developing countries such as China, Russia, Brazil, Mexico and Turkey. In doing so, the USA is attempting to protect its central role in the world.

The US is also perturbed by attempts of some countries, including Turkey, to increase their trade volume through local currencies, rather than using the dollar in their bilateral trade transactions.

Global uncertainties, fuelled by trade wars and geopolitical risks, and the rise of US Dollar interest rates have caused a sharp decline in international investment appetite for developing countries over the last two years.

In this uncertain global environment Turkey has found it difficult to attract foreign capital in comparison to previous years. Add to this the strained US-Turkey relationship, which resulted in foreign investors selling off TL-denominated assets, causing the lira to depreciate tremendously within less than two weeks.