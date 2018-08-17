WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israeli gunfire kills two Gaza border protesters, Palestinians say
Israeli troops killed two Palestinians and wounded scores of others taking part in weekly Gaza border protests, medics said.
At least 171 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since late March, mostly during border clashes and protests. August 17, 2018. / AFP
By Azaera Amza
August 17, 2018

Israel troops on Friday shot dead two Palestinians taking part in protests along the Gaza border, the Palestinian health ministry in the enclave said.

The ministry named the dead men as Karim Abu Fatayer, 30, shot near the central Gaza Strip town of Bureij and Sadi Moamer, 26,  killed near Rafah, in the south.

It said that both men were shot in the head.

The Israeli military did not know of any deaths but said that troops had opened fire in border incidents.

At least 171 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since late March, mostly during border clashes and protests.

One Israeli soldier also died in July.

Israel and Palestinian groups in Gaza, including its Hamas rulers, have fought three wars since 2008 and tensions since late March have led to fears of yet another full-blown conflict.

There have been three intense flare-ups since July, the latest on Thursday, when Israel responded to some 180 rockets and mortars fired from Gaza with widespread air strikes.

An Israeli official said on condition of anonymity on Wednesday that truce talks mediated by Egyptian and United Nations officials had reached an initial set of "understandings" leading to calm on the border over the past few days.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
