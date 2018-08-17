Turkey's minister of finance and his French counterpart on Friday agreed to work together to take action against US sanctions on Turkey.

Berat Albayrak and Bruno Le Maire over a phone call discussed economic cooperation, a statement from Turkey's Treasury and Finance Ministry read.

Albayrak and Le Maire also agreed to improve bilateral cooperation while delegations from both countries would meet in Paris on August 27, the statme

Tweeting later on Friday, Le Maire said, “Constructive talks with my Turkish counterpart Berat Albayrak, following talks between Emmanuel Macron and Recep Tayyip Erdogan. We want to strengthen economic ties between France and Turkey."