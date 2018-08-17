TÜRKİYE
Turkey, France agree to take action against US sanctions on Turkey
Turkish Finance Minister Berat Albayrak and his French counterpart Bruno Le Maire, on a phone call, agreed to act together against US sanctions against Turkey.
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire (Right) and Turkish Finance Minister Berat Albayrak (Left) discussed economic cooperation over phone. / AA Archive
Tuncay ŞahinTuncay Şahin
August 17, 2018

Turkey's minister of finance and his French counterpart on Friday agreed to work together to take action against US sanctions on Turkey.

Berat Albayrak and Bruno Le Maire over a phone call discussed economic cooperation, a statement from Turkey's Treasury and Finance Ministry read.

Albayrak and Le Maire also agreed to improve bilateral cooperation while delegations from both countries would meet in Paris on August 27, the statme

Tweeting later on Friday, Le Maire said, “Constructive talks with my Turkish counterpart Berat Albayrak, following talks between Emmanuel Macron and Recep Tayyip Erdogan. We want to strengthen economic ties between France and Turkey."

Turkey and the US are currently experiencing rocky relations after Washington imposed sanctions on two Turkish Cabinet ministers for not releasing US pastor Andrew Brunson, who was arrested and charged with espionage and terrorism in Turkey.

Brunson is charged with spying for the PKK — a designated terrorist group in the US and Turkey — and the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group behind the defeated July 2016 coup attempt in Turkey during which 251 people died and thousands were injured.

President Donald Trump last week ramped up his attack on Turkey by doubling US tariffs on Turkish aluminum and steel imports.

On Wednesday, in retaliation, Turkey increased tariffs on several US-origin products, including alcohol, tobacco products and cars.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
