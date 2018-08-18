Venezuela’s president Nicolas Maduro announced on Friday a single exchange rate and pegged it to his socialist government’s petro cryptocurrency, effectively devaluating by 96 percent.

Maduro said he would overhaul Venezuela’s disparate exchange rates and peg salaries, pensions, and prices to the petro, a cryptocurrency launched by the government earlier this year.

He said one petro would equal $60 and have the equivalent of 360 million bolivars.

That implies a new exchange rate of 6 million bolivars per dollar, broadly on par with widely used black market exchange rates, entailing a 96 percent devaluation compared with the current official DICOM rate of 248,832 bolivars per dollar.

Since 2003 Venezuela has had strict currency controls, identified by economists as a major cause of its economic crisis, which has spawned hyperinflation and rendered the bolivar currency near worthless.

“They’ve dollarised our prices. I am petrolizing salaries and petrolizing prices,” Maduro said on state television on Friday night. “We are going to convert the petro into the reference that pegs the entire economy’s movements.”