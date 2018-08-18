POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Pakistan ban batsman Nasir Jamshed for 10 years for corruption
Nasir Jamshed, who played 48 one-day internationals and two tests, was suspended from all forms of cricket in February 2017 for violating the PCB’s anti-corruption code.
Pakistan ban batsman Nasir Jamshed for 10 years for corruption
Former Pakistan batsman Nasir Jamshed. / Reuters
Abed AhmedAbed Ahmed
August 18, 2018

Former Pakistan batsman Nasir Jamshed has been banned for 10 years by an anti-corruption tribunal for his part in the spot-fixing scandal that engulfed the Pakistan Super League in 2017, the country’s cricket board (PCB) said on Friday.

Jamshed, who played 48 one-day internationals and two tests, was suspended from all forms of cricket in February 2017 for violating the PCB’s anti-corruption code and handed a one-year ban in December for failing to co-operate with the ACU’s investigation.

PCB’s legal advisor Tafazul Rizvi said Jamshed was the “lynchpin” in the scandal.

RECOMMENDED

“The tribunal has reached the verdict that the PCB’s multiple charges against Nasir Jamshed have been proved and he was banned for 10 years,” Rizvi told reporters.

“He will not be allowed to be involved with cricket or cricket administration even after his period of ban is over.”

Jamshed did not participate in the first two editions of the PSL but was alleged to have played a major role in the spot-fixing scandal that engulfed the Twenty20 tournament last year.

Batsmen Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif were handed five-year bans for their role in the scandal, while paceman Mohammad Irfan and all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz received respective suspensions for 12 and two months.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead
Four fishermen missing after vessel collision off Karachi coast
German police probe violence at YPG terror group rallies
US exits WHO after nearly eight decades
South Korea hails Türkiye's rising global role, deepening defence and strategic ties
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time
Six remain missing after landslide kills two at New Zealand campground