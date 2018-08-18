Imran Khan's anointment as Pakistan's new prime minister caps a more than two decade transformation from a World Cup winning cricket captain to a world leader, placing him in charge of a nuclear armed state.

But he is not the only one to have swapped playing fields for the hustings. Here are five other sport stars who have made a similar switch:

George Weah

Khan's elevation to premier is only matched by George Weah, who was inaugurated as Liberia's president in January.

Weah first learned to kick a ball in the slums of Monrovia, but went on to become one of Africa's greatest footballers, playing for a string of top European clubs and winning both FIFA's World Player of the Year and the Ballon d'Or.

Weah avoided the brutal civil war that destroyed much of Liberia but vowed to put his wealth and fame to use, unsuccessfully running for president in 2005.

Twelve years later he was triumphant, succeeding Ellen Johnson Sirleaf in Liberia's first democratic transition since 1944.

He put education, job creation and infrastructure at the centre of his platform, though critics said he was vague on specifics.

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Before the silver screen and politics, Austria-born Arnold Schwarzenegger was one of the world's best bodybuilders.

While beefing up in a bid to get on his local soccer team, Schwarzenegger became infatuated by body-building, racking up title after title, until he became the youngest-ever winner of the Mr. Universe competition.

He moved to the United States to pursue acting and, despite his thick accent, finally made the big time in the 1980s with roles such as Conan the Barbarian and the Terminator.

A moderate Republican, he became Governor of California in 2003, serving two terms.

He has long distanced himself from the Republican mainstream on a range of social issues, such as abortion, gay marriage and gun control, and remains a staunch environmentalist, often clashing with President Donald Trump on Twitter.

Manny Pacquiao

Manny Pacquiao is idolised by millions in the poverty-afflicted Philippines after rising from the streets to the pinnacle of boxing.