Turkey's President Erdogan vows to challenge economic threats
“Some are threatening us with economy, sanctions, exchange rates, interests and inflation. We see your game and we challenge it," referring to US, Erdogan said at the Justice and Development (AK) Party's congress in the capital Ankara.
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivers a speech during the Justice and Development (AK) Party's sixth congress, at Ankara Sports Hall, in Ankara, Turkey on August 18, 2018. / AA
By Gizem Taşkın
August 18, 2018

Turkey's president said on  Saturday his country will stand strong against an "attempted economic coup" amid heightened tensions with the United States.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan told thousands of supporters in Ankara that the country was being "threatened by the economy, sanctions, foreign currency, interest rates and inflation."

"We tell them that we see their game and we challenge them," he said.

TRT World'sOubai Shahbandar reports from Ankara.

US-Turkey strained relations

Turkey and the US are currently experiencing strained relations following Washington’s imposition of sanctions on two government ministers for not releasing American pastor Andrew Brunson, who faces terrorism-related charges in Turkey.

On August 10, President Donald Trump ramped up his attack on Turkey by doubling US tariffs on Turkish aluminium and steel imports. 

Last Wednesday, in retaliation, Turkey increased tariffs on several US-origin products, including alcohol and tobacco products and cars.

Erdogan said that Turkey would never bow before those "who set up their own order by exploiting the world."

The AK Party normally holds its grand congress once every three years. The last one was in September 2015.

In May 2017, the AK Party held an extraordinary congress following the historic approval of a raft of constitutional changes that April. At the congress, President Erdogan was re-elected as head of the party.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
