Tributes have been paid from across the world to former United Nations Secretary-General and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Kofi Annan, who died in a hospital in Bern, Switzerland, in the early hours of Saturday aged 80.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres:

"In many ways, Kofi Annan was the United Nations. He rose through the ranks to lead the organization into the new millennium with matchless dignity and determination."

Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo:

"Consummate international diplomat and highly respected former Secretary General of the United Nations, Mr. Kofi Annan was the first from sub-Saharan Africa to occupy this exalted position. He brought considerable renown to our country by this position and through his conduct and comportment in the global arena."

"He was an ardent believer in the capacity of the Ghanaian to chart his or her own course onto the path of progress and prosperity."

Russian President Vladimir Putin:

"Many years of the life of this remarkable person and great politician were devoted to the service of the United Nations. Heading the UN at a difficult time, he did a great deal to realise the purposes and the goals of the organisation, strengthening its central role in world affairs.

His personal contribution to building the UN's peacekeeping potential, as well as in the settlement of a number of regional conflicts, was particularly significant.

"I sincerely admired his wisdom and courage, his ability to make balanced decisions even in the most difficult, critical situations."

Former Ghanaian President John Mahama:

"He lived and worked for global peace, security and sustainable development in very challenging times. A proud son of Ghana and Africa."

The Elders:

The Elders organisation — a group of statesmen co-founded by Annan which speaks out on global issues — hailed him as "a voice of great authority and wisdom in public and private".

"He played a vital role in leading The Elders' work, and was a voice of great authority and wisdom in public and private.

"He was a constant advocate for human rights, development and the rule of law.

"Kofi Annan had a life-long commitment to the cause of peace and was known for his staunch opposition to military aggression, notably the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003.

"The world has lost an inspiring figure — but one whose achievements will never be forgotten, and whose commitment to peace and justice will endure to inspire future generations," deputy chair Gro Harlem Brundtland said in a statement.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg

The NATO chief said "the UN and the world have lost one of their giants".

"His warmth should never be mistaken for weakness. Annan showed that one can be a great humanitarian and a strong leader at the same time," Stoltenberg wrote on Twitter.

British Prime Minister Theresa May:

"A great leader and reformer of the UN, he made a huge contribution to making the world he has left a better place than the one he was born into."