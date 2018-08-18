The sea has always been kind to the people of Kerkennah Island.

For generations, Tunisian fishermen have made a good living there. However, now they're seeing boats carrying a very different type of cargo.

Rising unemployment and record low wages are creating a sense of hopelessness in Tunisia. In 2016 about 1,200 Tunisian migrants reached Italy by boat.

Last year that number leapt five-fold‚ exceeding 6,100. In the first half of this year alone, more than 3,000 Tunisians had made the journey. But not every crossing is successful.

The story of the fisherman of Kerkennah begins this six-part report on Tunisia from TRT World’s Melinda Nucifora.

Unemployment driving illegal migration to Italy

In the following story, we meet two men making money out of this dangerous journey.

Tourists return three years after terror attack

A Tunisian gunman opened fire on a beach full of holidaymakers in Sousse in June 2015. Thirty-eight people were killed, 30 of them British tourists.

The Tunisian government says the following downturn in business cost the country $4 billion.

However, that is changing, and the tourists are coming back. The country's tourism board says arrivals could hit a record high of eight million this year.

This story looks at the revival of an industry that is key for Tunisia.