Grease stars Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta this week celebrated the 40th anniversary of their classic movie musical about teenagers finding their way at the fictional Rydell High.

The pair posed for cameras and showed off some dance moves at a screening in Beverly Hills hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

“The idea that they’re honoring our movie, and that it’s meant so much to the history of film, nothing’s quite like it,” Travolta said. “I think it’s a really prestigious moment.”